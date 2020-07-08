1/1
Eugene Molnar
Gene Molnar

December 24,1937 - July 3, 2020

Cary

Eugene "Gene" Molnar, 82 of Cary, NC is at rest in the Lord Jesus after passing away in the loving presence of his family on Friday, July 3, 2020.

Gene was a native of Dunmore, PA and then Endwell, NY before relocating to Cary in 1995. He worked for IBM until his retirement in 1993 when he changed careers and entered real estate. His passion for service to his clients was always evident at Keller-Williams.

Gene's greatest joy was his family. He met the love of his life, Kateri, while at the University of Scranton. They had 7 children together and 19 grandchildren. He was always their biggest cheerleader and he brought a smile to everyone he met.

Gene is survived by his wife of 58 years, Kateri, his children - Maureen Rudy (Bruce), Maria Moloney (Rob), Meghan Heinchon (Shawn), Molly Nuckols (Mike), Michelle Lesperance (Brian) , Margy Hazelton (Terry) and Michael Molnar (Jennifer), and their children and his siblings Mary Ellen Jellock, Virginia Holeva(Bud) and Richard Molnar. He was predeceased by his parents Emery and Mary Molnar.

A Celebration of Life Mass will be held on Thursday, July 9th at 11:00 AM at St. Michael Catholic Church in Cary.

For arrangements see Brown-Wynne Funeral home.

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Service
11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
