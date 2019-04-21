Home

Eugene Phillips Obituary
Eugene "Barry" Phillips

April 9, 1956 - April 12, 2019

Raleigh

Barry Phillips slipped away quietly after a long fight with cancer.

Barry was the son of the late Gene and Sylvia Phillips. He is survived by his heartbroken sister, Andrea Fuson, nephew Mike Clody, brother-in-law Warren Fuson, and brother and sister from another mother, Randy and Mandy Matson, gaming buddy Tim Coventry, and his beloved kitty, Bingman. Barry leaves behind numerous lifelong friends who loved him – Eddie, Jim, Craig, Kim, Melinda, Ken, Chip, Bob, and Danny, to name a few.

Barry was a graduate of NC State in electrical engineering and was a rabid NC State football and basketball fan. He loved Russell Wilson, the Panthers, and the Hurricanes, and was a champion tailgaiter. He loved movies and was a killer at movie trivia and video games.

Thanks to his engineering degree from NC State (and a degree in video production from the pale blue school that will not be named), Barry began his career at Nortel producing product demonstration and training videos. He went on to a career as an internet engineer with a small internet company, CDR.

We will miss his wicked wit and warm, generous heart.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Barry's name to Safe Haven for Cats of Raleigh. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 21, 2019
