McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
(919) 553-7143
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
View Map
Eula Mae Starling Creech


1930 - 2019 Obituary
Eula Mae Starling Creech Obituary
Eula Mae Starling Creech

September 12, 1930 - June 12, 2019

Raleigh

Eula Mae Starling Creech, 88, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2:00 in the chapel of McLaurin Funeral Home with the interment following at Pinecrest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home.

She is survived by her sons, Marvin Wayne Creech and his wife, Maureen of Wake Forest, Rufus Dwayne Creech of Raleigh; grandchildren, Bill Creech, Michael Creech and Dustin Creech; great grandchildren, Joshua, Daniel, Cody, Easton and Kohen. She is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin R. Creech.

Online condolences may be made to the Creech family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com.

Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.
Published in The News & Observer on June 20, 2019
