Eunice Coley Holland
Eunice Coley Holland

April 14, 1929 - September 10, 2020

Mauldin

Eunice C. Holland, 91, of Mauldin, SC, widow of Edsel M. Holland, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Born in Goldsboro, NC, she was a daughter of the late Gordon Coley and the late Nellie Coley Pope and her husband, Elworth R. Pope.

Mrs. Holland is survived by three sons, Rusty Holland and his wife, Dawn, of Simpsonville, Donald Holland and his wife, Anne, of Greenville, and Bruce Holland of Myrtle Beach; one daughter, Janice Holland Mills Souza, and her husband, Mark, of Simpsonville; five grandchildren, Brandi Mills, Michael (Sarah) Holland, Jill Holland Wilkins, Ginny Holland, and LeeAnn Mills (Matt) Faulkner; and six great-grandchildren, Piper Akins, Griffin Akins, Summer Wilkins, Koah Wilkins, James Thomas Faulkner, and Presley Mills Faulkner.

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Mauldin United Methodist Church with Rev. Dick Herd and Dr. Webb Belangia officiating. A Committal Service will follow in the Mauldin UMC Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the cemetery following the committal service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to: Mauldin UMC, 100 E. Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC 29662.

The family would like to express their deep appreciation to The Harmony at Five Forks Retirement Community.

Heritage Funeral Home, Simpsonville, SC assisted the family. Please visit www.CannonByrd.com for online condolences.

Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Mauldin United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
313 North Main Street
Simpsonville, SC 29681
864-757-1771
Memories & Condolences
September 12, 2020
Grams was always so sweet and caring I’ve never caught her in a bad mood and I’m happy that she’s happy with pops now bc i knew how much they loved each other
Summer wilkins
Grandchild
September 12, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I have many fond memories of her when I would visit with my parents or they would come for the family reunions.
Terry Aycock
Family
September 12, 2020
Have many fond memories of Eunice and Edsel from my younger days. I remember my family visiting with her family. And Barnes reunions. She and my mom were friends who saw each other infrequently but still shared memories. I know she will be missed. My prayers for the family during this time. It is not easy to lose a loved one. She was truly special
Elaine Aycock Casey
Family
