Eunice Coley Holland
April 14, 1929 - September 10, 2020
Mauldin
Eunice C. Holland, 91, of Mauldin, SC, widow of Edsel M. Holland, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, September 10, 2020.
Born in Goldsboro, NC, she was a daughter of the late Gordon Coley and the late Nellie Coley Pope and her husband, Elworth R. Pope.
Mrs. Holland is survived by three sons, Rusty Holland and his wife, Dawn, of Simpsonville, Donald Holland and his wife, Anne, of Greenville, and Bruce Holland of Myrtle Beach; one daughter, Janice Holland Mills Souza, and her husband, Mark, of Simpsonville; five grandchildren, Brandi Mills, Michael (Sarah) Holland, Jill Holland Wilkins, Ginny Holland, and LeeAnn Mills (Matt) Faulkner; and six great-grandchildren, Piper Akins, Griffin Akins, Summer Wilkins, Koah Wilkins, James Thomas Faulkner, and Presley Mills Faulkner.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Mauldin United Methodist Church with Rev. Dick Herd and Dr. Webb Belangia officiating. A Committal Service will follow in the Mauldin UMC Cemetery. The family will receive friends in the cemetery following the committal service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to: Mauldin UMC, 100 E. Butler Rd, Mauldin, SC 29662.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation to The Harmony at Five Forks Retirement Community.
Heritage Funeral Home, Simpsonville, SC assisted the family. Please visit www.CannonByrd.com
for online condolences.