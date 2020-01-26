|
|
Eunice D. Johnson
September 11, 1931 - January 23, 2020
Garner
Eunice Mae Douglas Johnson, 88, went home to be with Jesus, her Savior on Thursday. She retired from DMV after 32 years of service. After that, she enjoyed her flowers, especially petunias.
She is preceded in death by her parents, B.D.(Brack) Douglas and Lucille Powell Douglas; brothers, J.C., Jerry and Richard Douglas.
Left to cherish her memory and wise sayings are Michael Johnson (Chris); Jennie Oakley (Ray), all of Pleasant Garden and Al Johnson (Linda) of Hobe Sound, Florida; brother, Ed Douglas (Betty) and sister, Alice Powell; 4 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and 3 great great grandchildren.
Burial will be at 11:30 am Monday at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm at Bryan-Lee Funeral Chapel, Garner. Visitation will be immediately following the memorial service.
The family wishes to thank the nursing staff of Pittsboro Christian Village Retirement Center, for their kindness and diligence in meeting Mama's every need as she transitioned to the Care Home where God took her to be with Him
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pittsboro Christian Village Retirement Center Benevolent Fund.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 26, 2020