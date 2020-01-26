Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Burial
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:30 AM
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eunice Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eunice D. Johnson


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eunice D. Johnson Obituary
Eunice D. Johnson

September 11, 1931 - January 23, 2020

Garner

Eunice Mae Douglas Johnson, 88, went home to be with Jesus, her Savior on Thursday. She retired from DMV after 32 years of service. After that, she enjoyed her flowers, especially petunias.

She is preceded in death by her parents, B.D.(Brack) Douglas and Lucille Powell Douglas; brothers, J.C., Jerry and Richard Douglas.

Left to cherish her memory and wise sayings are Michael Johnson (Chris); Jennie Oakley (Ray), all of Pleasant Garden and Al Johnson (Linda) of Hobe Sound, Florida; brother, Ed Douglas (Betty) and sister, Alice Powell; 4 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and 3 great great grandchildren.

Burial will be at 11:30 am Monday at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm at Bryan-Lee Funeral Chapel, Garner. Visitation will be immediately following the memorial service.

The family wishes to thank the nursing staff of Pittsboro Christian Village Retirement Center, for their kindness and diligence in meeting Mama's every need as she transitioned to the Care Home where God took her to be with Him

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pittsboro Christian Village Retirement Center Benevolent Fund.

Online condolences may be made to www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eunice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -