Eunice Y. Joyner



July 15, 1928 - June 16, 2020



Raleigh, NC



Mrs. Eunice Y. Joyner, 91, of Raleigh, NC departed this earthly life on Tuesday June 16, 2020.



Eunice was married to the late James A. Joyner of Raleigh, NC and leaves behind to cherish her memory, one daughter, 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was a long time member of Davie Street Presbyterian church in Raleigh,NC and taught in Raleigh city schools for over 30 years.



Funeral service is at 12:00 noon Saturday June 27, 2020 at the C.A. Haywood, Sr. Memorial Chapel preceded by an 11:30 AM visitation. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens.



