Eunice Joyner
1928 - 2020
Eunice Y. Joyner

July 15, 1928 - June 16, 2020

Raleigh, NC

Mrs. Eunice Y. Joyner, 91, of Raleigh, NC departed this earthly life on Tuesday June 16, 2020.

Eunice was married to the late James A. Joyner of Raleigh, NC and leaves behind to cherish her memory, one daughter, 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was a long time member of Davie Street Presbyterian church in Raleigh,NC and taught in Raleigh city schools for over 30 years.

Funeral service is at 12:00 noon Saturday June 27, 2020 at the C.A. Haywood, Sr. Memorial Chapel preceded by an 11:30 AM visitation. Interment will follow at Carolina Biblical Gardens.

Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
11:30 - 12:00 PM
Haywood Funeral Home
JUN
27
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Haywood Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Haywood Funeral Home
2415 S Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 832-2835
