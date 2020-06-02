Eva Frances Fort
October 5, 1934 - May 26, 2020
Raleigh
Eva Frances Fort was born October 5, 1934, in Raleigh, North Carolina. She was the youngest child of the late Lee and Eva Butler.
Eva attended and graduated in 1953 from Washington High School, the first historical black high school in Raleigh. She furthered her education at St. Augustine's College and received a Bachelor degree. She was married to the late Harry Fort. Sr. From this marriage three sons were born, Harry Jr, Todd and Jeffery Fort.
Eva located to New York for better employment and better educational opportunities. While in New York she had several jobs. She worked in factories and at IBM. Upon the death of her husband, she relocated to North Carolina and continued working at IBM in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina where she retired after 27 years.
She joined and remained a faithful member of the Watts Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. She was a member of the former Rosettes Gospel Choir, The Floral Ministry and Usher Board. Eva France also was a member of the Golden Star 640 B, Raleigh, North Carolina
Eva Frances departed this life on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Fort, Sr., her brother James Butler, Sr., and her sister Fannie Gilchrist.
She leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Harry Jr., Todd and Jeffrey Fort, her sister, Annie Rochelle, all of Raleigh, NC and 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, and her nieces.
Funeral Service: 11:00 AM Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Lea Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Poole Road, Raleigh, NC.
Interment: Raleigh National Veterans Cemetery, Raleigh, NC
Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 2, 2020.