Eva Frances Fort
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eva's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eva Frances Fort

October 5, 1934 - May 26, 2020

Raleigh

Eva Frances Fort was born October 5, 1934, in Raleigh, North Carolina. She was the youngest child of the late Lee and Eva Butler.

Eva attended and graduated in 1953 from Washington High School, the first historical black high school in Raleigh. She furthered her education at St. Augustine's College and received a Bachelor degree. She was married to the late Harry Fort. Sr. From this marriage three sons were born, Harry Jr, Todd and Jeffery Fort.

Eva located to New York for better employment and better educational opportunities. While in New York she had several jobs. She worked in factories and at IBM. Upon the death of her husband, she relocated to North Carolina and continued working at IBM in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina where she retired after 27 years.

She joined and remained a faithful member of the Watts Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. She was a member of the former Rosettes Gospel Choir, The Floral Ministry and Usher Board. Eva France also was a member of the Golden Star 640 B, Raleigh, North Carolina

Eva Frances departed this life on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Fort, Sr., her brother James Butler, Sr., and her sister Fannie Gilchrist.

She leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Harry Jr., Todd and Jeffrey Fort, her sister, Annie Rochelle, all of Raleigh, NC and 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren, and her nieces.

Funeral Service: 11:00 AM Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Lea Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Poole Road, Raleigh, NC.

Interment: Raleigh National Veterans Cemetery, Raleigh, NC

Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lea Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lea Funeral Home
2500 Poole Road
Raleigh, NC 27610
(919) 231-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
May 30, 2020
My condolences to the family. May God fulfill his promise of binding up the broken hearted. Isaiah 61:1
May 30, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved