Evelyn Avey Reeves



July 13, 1919 - April 30, 2019



Goldsboro



Evelyn Avery Reeves, 99, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Capital Nursing Home in Raleigh.



Evelyn was born in Craven County on July 13, 1919 to the late Wiley A. Avery and Eula Hawkins Avery. She was married to the late Richard Ivey Reeves. For many years, Evelyn answered the call of serving others as a registered nurse with Wayne Memorial Hospital. Evelyn was also a member of Madison Avenue Baptist Church in Goldsboro, the Eastern Star and the American Nursing Association.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Seymour Funeral Home followed by a service to celebrate Evelyn's life at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel. Interment will be in Wayne Memorial Park.



Evelyn is survived by her son, Richard Ivey Reeves Jr. and wife, Judy of Raleigh; daughters, Bettie R. Creech and husband Larry of Raleigh and Margaret R. Brown and husband David of Raleigh; nine grandchildren, Adam Reeves (Amy), Christopher Reeves (Cydne), Amanda Reames (Daniel), David Creech, Amy Allen (Jay), Megan Sorrell (Craig), Emily Englehart (Andrew), Bryce Brown (Jessica) and Laura Ingle; and fourteen great-grandchildren and was anticipating the birth of another great-grandchild in June. She is also survived by her sisters, Cleon Lincke of Kinston and Ann Mills of Southern Pines; and brother, Wiley A. Avery Jr. of Cove City.



In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Catherine Wood, Eunice Heath, Hattie White, and Frances Williams.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her memory to Madison Avenue Baptist Church, 300 S. Madison Avenue, Goldsboro, NC 27530.



Online condolence may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com Published in The News & Observer on May 2, 2019