1/
Evelyn B. Elmer
{ "" }
Evelyn Boone Elmer

April 14,1933-August 9, 2020

Hope Mills

She was raised in Scotland Neck, NC. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree at Meredith College in Raleigh, NC in 1955. Later, she received a master's degree in guidance counseling at Eastern Carolina University in Greenville, NC in 1971. She taught English and French at Nashville High School and in Rocky Mount, NC in the junior middle school. Later, she was a guidance counselor in Jacksonville and Fayetteville. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husbands William Walston and Thomas G. Tharp. She is survived by her husband Roger Elmer and sister Helen Boone Stevenson. Services will eat 2:00 p.m. Sat. Aug. 29th at Letchworth-Sykes Funeral Chapel, 101 W. 7th St.,Scotland Neck.

Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Service
02:00 PM
Letchworth Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
August 26, 2020
Evelyn lived next door to me in Fayetteville on Vandemere Dr. for several years. She was such a good friend and neighbor. We both shared birthdays in April , same year, and had the same china pattern, so we had several things in common. I want to express my condolences to you for your loss. Sylvia Haynes
Sylvia Haynes
Neighbor
August 26, 2020
I worked with Evelyn many years ago. Have such sweet memories of her. You have my condolences
Linda Lockamy
Coworker
