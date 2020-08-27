Evelyn Boone Elmer



April 14,1933-August 9, 2020



Hope Mills



She was raised in Scotland Neck, NC. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree at Meredith College in Raleigh, NC in 1955. Later, she received a master's degree in guidance counseling at Eastern Carolina University in Greenville, NC in 1971. She taught English and French at Nashville High School and in Rocky Mount, NC in the junior middle school. Later, she was a guidance counselor in Jacksonville and Fayetteville. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husbands William Walston and Thomas G. Tharp. She is survived by her husband Roger Elmer and sister Helen Boone Stevenson. Services will eat 2:00 p.m. Sat. Aug. 29th at Letchworth-Sykes Funeral Chapel, 101 W. 7th St.,Scotland Neck.



