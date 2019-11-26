|
Evelyn Hope Daniel
NOVEMBER 23, 1933 - NOVEMBER 24, 2019
Carrboro
Evelyn Hope Daniel, 86, of Carrboro, NC, passed away at her home on Sunday, November 24, 2019. A native of Whitefield, Maine she was the daughter of George Cunningham and Evelyn Cole Cunningham.
Evelyn was well known as Dean and Professor Emerita with the UNC School of Information and Library Science at Chapel Hill.
Evelyn arrived in Chapel Hill in June of 1985, where she continued her research and teaching. Evelyn thoroughly enjoyed working with her students. She was always a keen supporter of public libraries and served for many years on the Board of Trustees for the Chapel Hill Library. She also supported and served on several community committees.
Survivors include three children: Nancy Snyder and her husband, William, of Old Town, Maine; George Daniel and his wife, Hannah, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Dawn Carver and her husband, Bulo, of Graham, North Carolina; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Jeffrey Martin Daniel, and her long-time canine companion, Margarita.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the Chapel Hill Public Library, 100 Library Road, Chapel Hill, NC from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Orange County Public Library, Orange County SPCA, Orange County Library or NC Botanical Gardens.
Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill is assisting the family. www.walkersfuneralservice.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 26, 2019