Evelyn Merritt Odom



February 3, 1930 - February 23, 2019



Raleigh



Evelyn Merritt Odom, 89, born in Goldsboro, NC was preceded in death by her mother, Nellie May Merritt from Mt. Olive and by her father, Creo Waverly Merritt from Dover. Evelyn loved her parents and greatly respected her father, Creo, who owned "Merritt's Super Market" on Royall Ave. for 60 years.



Evelyn Odom married Edward Perry Odom, Sr. of Goldsboro and moved to Raleigh in the 50's, but she drove to Goldsboro weekly to help her parents in the Store and life.



Evelyn is survived by one loving son, H. Lee Odom of Clayton, NC; and one loving granddaughter, Ashley Odom Guerrero and husband, Alex of Cary, NC; and Ashley's mother, Amy Jeffreys Odom. Evelyn's niece, Carol Merritt Long and Carol's husband, George Emerson Long were always there for their aunt Evelyn, thank you.



Evelyn Odom's last words to Lee and Ashley: "I Love You Both."



The family wishes to extend a special thanks and appreciation to Carillon Assisted Living in Fuquay-Varina. In addition, a special thank you to Wake Memorial in Cary and Hospice.



A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in Pinecrest Memorial Park, Clayton.



A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in Pinecrest Memorial Park, Clayton.

Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.