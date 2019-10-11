|
Evelyn Moultrie
Edwards Chalmers
Raleigh
Evelyn Moultrie Edwards Chalmers, 86, of 2513 Firelight Road, Raleigh, died on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Funeral, noon, Saturday, October 12, 2019, Poplar Springs Christian Church, 6115 Old Stage Road, Raleigh. The Rev. Charles W. Brooks, pastor, officiating. Visitation, 11:30 am to noon. Interment, Carolina Biblical Gardens, Garner. Public viewing, noon to 8 pm, Friday, October 11, 2019 at the funeral home.
Mrs. Chalmers was preceded in death by; her husband, Gary L. Chalmers; her mother, Edna Johnson Moultrie; and sister, Marie Barnes.
Survivors: daughters, Carolyn A. Edwards of Raleigh and Ernestine Chalmers Scott (Perry) of Angier; son, Larry L. Edwards of Clemmons; sister, Ernestine Moultrie Fields of Raleigh; and a host of nephews, nieces and friends.
Steven L. Lyons FH (919)831-2596 www.stevenlyonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 11, 2019