Evelyn Richardson Massey
Zebulon
Evelyn Richardson Massey, 93, passed away peacefully Monday, January 27th, 2020. She was born October 6th, 1926 in Johnston County to the late Macon Richardson and Elizabeth Thomasson.
Surviving are her daughters, Donna Wilson of Zebulon and Angie Driver and husband Sonny of Zebulon; seven grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; as well as her brothers Larry Richardson (Mamie) and Bobby Richardson (Carolyn.)s In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband H. J. Massey; daughter Annette Seidel and grandson Joe Wilson.
The family will receive relatives and friends 11:00 to 12 noon Friday January 31, 2020 at Massey Funeral Home Zebulon www.masseyfuneralhome.com.
Graveside service to follow at 1 pm Friday January 31, 2020 at Baptist Tabernacle Church cemetery.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 31, 2020