Evelyn Glover Register
August 24, 1935 - July 27, 2019
Garner
Evelyn Glover Register, 83, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Born in Nash County, she was the daughter of the late Elijah and Eva Bunn. In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, James Register.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Tomlinson and husband, Billy of Raleigh; son, Ricky Glover and wife, Bonnie of Raleigh; 5 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Evelyn's memory to Transitions Life Care: 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner. Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on July 30, 2019