Evelyn Hinnant Richardson



Raleigh



Evelyn Hinnant Richardson, 86, passed away peacefully Friday, May 31, 2019. She was born June 1, 1932 in Wake County to the late Jessie Everett Hinnant and Mable Hunnicutt Hinnant. Evelyn was sales supervisor with McLellan-McCrory Company in Downtown Raleigh for 27 years. She was a member of Hayes Barton Baptist Church.



Evelyn is survived by her loving husband of 69years, Wallace Anderson Richardson; as well as several nieces and nephews and their families. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Montlawn Memorial Park.



A service to celebrate her life will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale, NC 27545, with Dr. David J. Hailey and Dr. Marion D. Lark officiating.



The family will receive relatives and friends from 6:30 to 7:30 pm, Monday, June 3, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory.



In addition to her parents she is preceded in by brother Rex Hinnant, sisters: Louise Fuller, Helen Crawford, Katie Boykin, and Peggy Strickland.



In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.



Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries. Published in The News & Observer on June 2, 2019