Evelyn Robbins Savitzky
December 28, 1920 ~ October 5, 2020
Pittsboro
Evelyn Robbins Savitzky, age 99, of Pittsboro, died Monday, October 5, 2020 at Galloway Ridge. Known to her friends as Lynn, she was born in Yonkers, New York on December 28, 1920 to the late Samuel Robbins and Tanya Sanoff Robbins. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Abraham, and by her brother, Jacob. Surviving relatives include two sons, Stephen (Karen) of Freeland, Washington, and Alan (Martha Crump) of Logan, Utah; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Lionel Robbins, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Lynn resided for many years in Norwalk and Wilton, Connecticut, before moving briefly to Naples, Florida, and then to Fearrington (Pittsboro), North Carolina. She had a long career as a librarian in the private sector, notably at the Perkin-Elmer Corporation. She continued that passion in her retirement, helping to organize and operate an extensive library at Galloway Ridge. Lynn was known for forging deep and lasting friendships with persons of all ages, and the family thanks those individuals for their many kindnesses. She was an avid traveler and a dedicated volunteer with many organizations supporting global health, the environment, and science. There are no services planned at this time. In lieu of flowers the family asks for memorial contributions to be made in Lynn's memory to the Science History Institute (Philadelphia), The Nature Conservancy, or the American Cancer Society
