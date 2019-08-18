|
Evelyn D. Schmidt, M.D
Durham
Evelyn D. Schmidt, M.D., age 93, known to her family, friends and colleagues as "Evy", died August 15, 2019, at Duke Medicine Pavilion in Durham, North Carolina. Since 2013 she had been a resident of Hillcrest Convalescent Center in Durham.
Evy was born on September 2, 1925 to Mae and Louis Schmidt in New York, New York. She is survived by her brother, Alvin Schmidt, and his wife, Delores of Monroe Township, New Jersey, and by her nephew and niece, Greg Schmidt and Kim Selert, and their children.
Evy graduated from Duke University in 1947 (Phi Beta Kappa) and from its medical school in 1951. Her medical residency training in pediatrics was at the Babies and Children's Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio, Jefferson Hospital, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Yale University Hospital, New Haven, Connecticut where she was a fellow in pediatric cardiology. She earned a Masters in Public Health from Columbia University, New York, New York.
Evy practiced medicine in Philadelphia and New York City before moving to Durham in 1971. In Durham she became the Executive Director of Lincoln Community Health Center and served in that position for 40 years. She retired from Lincoln in 2011. Until her retirement she was Associate Clinical Professor in the Department of Pediatrics, Assistant Clinical Professor, Department of Community Medicine, both at Duke University Medical Center, and Attending Physician, Department of Pediatrics, Durham Regional Hospital.
She was active in more than 20 organizations during her career and was the recipient of 15 honors and awards.
Evy was a caring and compassionate physician, an effective and energetic health care administrator, and a tireless champion and advocate for the underserved and the underprivileged persons in Durham, the region and, indeed, beyond. While Evy's concern for others in need seemed limitless as to basic human needs, she had particular concern for health care, health wellness, education and nutrition. Few people have contributed as much, worked as hard, or advocated more strongly, for those among us with muted voices, than Dr. Evelyn Schmidt.
In accordance with Evy's specific directions, there will be no funeral or memorial services or any other remembrance events or arrangements.
Memorial gifts may be made to one's favorite charity or to The Evelyn D. Schmidt Charitable Trust % Walker Lambe, PLLC, P. O. Box 51549, Durham, North Carolina 27717-1549
