Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
(919) 467-8108
Evelyn Berrier
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Macedonia United Methodist Church
2700 Jones Franklin Rd
Cary, NC
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Macedonia United Methodist Church
2700 Jones Franklin Rd
Cary, NC
Evelyn T. Berrier


Evelyn Thompson Berrier

Cary

Evelyn Thompson Berrier, 92, died at Woodland Terrace in Cary, NC surrounded by her family on Monday, February 11, 2019.

Born on July 21, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Walter Blaine and Ethel Wood Thompson. She graduated from Greensboro College in 1947 with a Home Economics degree. She taught school for a number of years. When her girls were growing up, she was active in several different PTA organizations and was a Girl Scout leader.

She was a member of Macedonia United Methodist Church, where she had served as President of the United Methodist Women. She had also served as chairman of the Blanche Penny Circle. She was a member of the administrative board and the Wesley Fellowship Sunday School class. She was also a charter member of the Swifters, a senior citizens group sponsored by the church, and had served as their president.

Evelyn is survived by three daughters, Anna Berrier Kepley and husband, William of Salisbury, Jane Berrier of Charleston SC, Judy Berrier Melton and husband, Tom, of Raleigh; three granddaughters, Molly Kepley Bostic and husband, Danny of Wake Forest, Susan Melton Price and husband, Douglas of Raleigh, Allison Melton White and husband, Justin of Okinawa, Japan; grandson-in-law Jacob Hackamack of Gilbert AZ; five great grandchildren, Isaac Bostic, Elias Bostic, Mazie Hackamack, Elliana Price and Nora White.

Evelyn was predeceased by her husband, Luther Harvey Berrier, Jr. on September 15, 2003, after 56 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sarah Kepley Hackamack.

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 am at Macedonia United Methodist Church, 2700 Jones Franklin Rd, Cary, NC 27511. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 am with entombment to follow at Montlawn Memorial Park, 2911 S Wilmington St, Raleigh, NC. Memorial gifts may be made to Macedonia United Methodist Church.

Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 13, 2019
