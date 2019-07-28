|
Evelyn Boone Willey
October 2, 1930 - July 26, 2019
Gates
Evelyn Webb Boone Willey, 88, of 379 Willeyton Road, Gates, NC, died Friday morning, July 26, 2019, in Riverside Regional Medical Center, Newport News, VA.
Mrs. Willey was born in Franklin County, NC on October 2, 1930, and was the daughter of the late Taylor Webb and Grace May Boone. A graduate of the Woman's College of Greensboro, now UNC-G, she was a retired Home Economics teacher, having taught in both the Nash and Gates County Public School Systems a combined total of 43 years. She was a member of Gatesville Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward V. Willey; and brothers, William Taylor and Edward Eugene Boone.
Surviving are her daughter, Nancy W. Piper and husband, James, of Raleigh; her sister, Joyce B. Dickens of Rocky Mount; four step-grandchildren, Sherrie P. Newcombe of Oxford, Lee Piper of Raleigh, Timothy Piper of Cartersville, GA, and Ashley P. Toole of Smyrna, GA; and six step-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. in Gatesville Baptist Church and will be conducted by her pastor, The Rev. Tom Holland. A private burial will follow in the Gatesville Cemetery. Friends may join the family in the social hall of the church immediately following the service on Tuesday, or all other times at the residence.
Flowers are welcomed, or contributions may be made to any chapter of the , or online at .
Miller Funeral Home, 304 Main Street, Gatesville, is handling arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Published in The News & Observer on July 28, 2019