More Obituaries for Everett Adams
Everett Odell Adams


1947 - 2020
Everett Odell Adams Obituary
Everett Odell "EO" Adams

January 21, 1947 - April 13, 2020

Garner

Everett Odell (E. O.) Adams, Jr., 73, died peacefully at home on April 13, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 21, 1947, the eldest of five children born to the late Odell Adams and Vernie Mae (Lee) Adams. In addition to his mother, he will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 51 years, Bonnie (Matthews) Adams; his son and daughter-in-law, Dell and Cristy (Norris) Adams; his daughter, Keli Adams; and his grandson, Rett Adams. He also leaves behind his brothers, Tim Adams (Susan) and Don Adams; sisters, Beth McGee (Ray) and Christy Adams-Shannon (Spike) as well as a multitude of other family members and friends.

The family will be holding a private ceremony to honor E. O.'s life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in E. O's memory to the . If you do not have a specific charity to honor, the family recommends one of the following: Oakland Presbyterian Church Building Fund, the Cleveland High School Hall of Fame, the Johnston County Athletic Hall of Fame, or the National Parkinson's Foundation.

Online condolences may be made to the Adams family at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 20, 2020
