Everett L. Peterson "Pete"



Sept 21,1932 - Oct 22, 2020



Cary



Pete Peterson, age 88, died October 22 at Woodland Terrace in Cary, NC. He was born in Pelican Rapids MN to the late Ellis E. and Charlotte (Anderson) Peterson. He grew up in Pelican Rapids and graduated from the Univ of Minnesota with degrees in Chemical Engineering and Business Admin. He married the love of his life, and fellow Pelican Rapids High School classmate, Marilyn Roed on June 13th, 1953. He had a long, successful career with Union Carbide (now Dow Chemical) which allowed he and Marilyn to live in Texas, Puerto Rico, California, Illinois, Connecticut, North Carolina and finally retire, settling in both Cary, and Fort Myers, Florida. They had many great memories on the links in MacGregor Downs when they weren't traveling to see the world. He is predeceased by his parents, his brothers Gary and Roger, and his wife, Marilyn, who passed away Jan 6th, 2019. He is survived by his three daughters: Cheryl Derezinski of Delray Beach, FL, Joni Fielding of St. Petersburg, FL and Lisa Rider and husband Jeff of Cary NC. He is also survived by his brother Richard (Pam) of Pelican Rapids MN and his sister Nancy Peterson Olson of Fargo, ND. In addition he leaves behind 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at Woodland Terrace for being like family to Pete and Marilyn these last 8 years. Dementia took his mind, but his spirit, love, and smile were contagious to anyone around him. There are no service arrangements at this time. In memory of Pete, please say a toast and tell your loved ones how much they mean to you.



