Everette H. Jones passed away Monday, July 27th, at Brighton Gardens of Raleigh from natural causes. He was born in 1923, in Raleigh, to Otis V. Jones Sr. and Irma Swindell Jones. He was predeceased by his wife, Gladys Robinson Jones, his son Robbie Jones and his brother, Otis V. Jones, Jr. Everette, Gladys and Robbie were early pioneers in the fight towards treatment and cures for kidney disease, especially in children. Robbie received a kidney transplant from his mother in 1965 and one from his father in 1976. Their wish was that more people would make organ donations. Everette graduated from Broughton High School in 1941 and went to work for the Seaboard Airline Railway. In January of 1943 he joined the military and served until January, 1946. He was a member of the US 13th Army Air Force serving in New Caledonia, Guadalcanal, Morotai, the Solomon Islands, New Guinea, and the Philippines. He returned back to Raleigh and the Seaboard Airline Railway after the war ended and retired from the Seaboard Coastline Railroad in 1983. He was an active member with the Transportation Communications International Union and Brotherhood of Railway, Airline and Steamship Clerks during his employment and into retirement. Everette is survived by his daughter, Gayle Shaw Barefoot and her husband Steve Barefoot of Tampa, FL. He also leaves his nephew Van Jones of Raleigh, and his nieces Linda Jones Northcutt of Raleigh and Nancy Jones Armstrong of Atlanta and their families. He was an active member of Westover Methodist Church in west Raleigh for over half a century. The family wants to thank the Brighton Gardens Team Members that cared for him with compassion and kindness during his last hours. The family wants to thank Kindred Hospice and Doctors Making House Calls for their devoted care and attention Everette received. We also want to thank Anneliese Steed and Shannon Wiggins whose care and compassion made such a difference in his life over the last few years. Thanks to all the friends and neighbors who continued to remember Everette after his move to Brighton Gardens. He always enjoyed their visits and saved every card he received over the years. Due to the Covid-19 virus, a private burial was held at Montlawn Memorial Park 2911 S. Wilmington Street, Raleigh NC 27603. A memorial service will take place at a later time. Condolences may be sent to the family at Montlawn.com
