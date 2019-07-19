|
|
Evie "Jean" Barile
February 24, 1942 - July 17, 2019
Lillington
Evie Jean Barile, 77, went to be with lord on Wednesday afternoon. She was the daughter of the late Howard and Rutha Mae Reardon of Fuquay-Varina.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am Saturday, July 20, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home, Fuquay-Varina. Interment will follow at Lakeside Memorial Gardens in Angier.
Jean is survived by her husband, of 56 years Ralph Barile of Lillington; Sons, Gary Barile of Fuquay-Varina; Terry J. Barile and his fiancé, Jill Clemente of West Virginia; brother, Jimmy Reardon of Fuquay-Varina; sisters, Hattie Davis of Holy Springs, Louise Myatt of Willow Spring, Shirley Avent of Holly Springs; great grandson, Branson Kupietz of Lillington. Jean was blessed with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son; Greg Barile and granddaughter; Amber Barile.
The family will receive friends Friday evening from 7 pm to 9 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, 401 North Ennis Street, Fuquay-Varina.
Online condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com. Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in The News & Observer on July 19, 2019