Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
Evie "Jean" Barile


1942 - 2019
Evie "Jean" Barile Obituary
Evie "Jean" Barile

February 24, 1942 - July 17, 2019

Lillington

Evie Jean Barile, 77, went to be with lord on Wednesday afternoon. She was the daughter of the late Howard and Rutha Mae Reardon of Fuquay-Varina.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am Saturday, July 20, 2019 in the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home, Fuquay-Varina. Interment will follow at Lakeside Memorial Gardens in Angier.

Jean is survived by her husband, of 56 years Ralph Barile of Lillington; Sons, Gary Barile of Fuquay-Varina; Terry J. Barile and his fiancé, Jill Clemente of West Virginia; brother, Jimmy Reardon of Fuquay-Varina; sisters, Hattie Davis of Holy Springs, Louise Myatt of Willow Spring, Shirley Avent of Holly Springs; great grandson, Branson Kupietz of Lillington. Jean was blessed with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son; Greg Barile and granddaughter; Amber Barile.

The family will receive friends Friday evening from 7 pm to 9 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, 401 North Ennis Street, Fuquay-Varina.

Online condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com. Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in The News & Observer on July 19, 2019
