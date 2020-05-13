F. Norton Dickman, III



Pittsboro



Our dear brother, and our mother's beloved son, Frederick Norton Dickman, III, died peacefully, and of natural causes in his Pittsboro, NC home on April 23, 2020. He was born in New Orleans, LA on May 28, 1957, and grew up in Cleveland Heights, OH, moving to NC as an adult.



Norton loved music, and was a talented musician. In the 1970s, he played guitar in a Cleveland-based band called The Doo Wops, and in reunion shows in recent years at Cain Park Amphitheater. He played viola in the Durham (NC) Symphony Orchestra, and played with a number of other local groups such as the Durham Savoyards, and the Pittsboro Back Society. His company, Northwind Painting, provided employment for others, and allowed him the opportunity to hone his eye for detail and good craftsmanship.



A great lover of wildlife, Norton enjoyed the many creatures that populated his wooded yard. He also took care to create elaborate bird feeding systems for our mother to enjoy at her home. Norton was known for his quick wit, and his kindness. He will be much missed by friends and family alike.



He is survived by his mother, Catherine Crowe Ragland, of Pittsboro, NC; sister Catherine Taylor, of Oakton, VA, and sister Janet Elbetri, of Chapel Hill, NC. He is also survived by nieces and nephews: Connor Houghton, Sarah Kersey, Rebecca Blank, Samuel Blank, and Adam Norton Elbetri and great niece June Elizabeth Kersey. He was predeceased in 2012 by his sister Elizabeth Blank, and by his father Dr. F. Norton Dickman, Jr. in 1985.



Due to the COVID-19 crisis a memorial service for our brother will be held later this year.



