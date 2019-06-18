Fannie Esteline Elmore Tart



January 26, 1925 - June 17, 2019



Dunn



Mrs. Fannie Esteline Elmore Tart, 94, of Dunn died Monday afternoon at the SECU Hospice House in Smithfield. She was born January 26, 1925 in Sampson County, daughter of the late John Henry and Alyne Strickland Elmore. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Crafton Tart; brothers, Felton, Corbett, and Jim Elmore.



Esteline graduated from Plain View High School. She was a member of Lee's Chapel Church where she was a former Sunday school teacher. She was a past member of the Eastern Star and the Dunn Womans Club.



Esteline was co-owner with her husband of the Open-Air Market and Leigh's Hallmark in Dunn.



A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at Lee's Chapel OFWB Church by Dr. Brad Williamson and Dr. Ricky Warren. Burial will follow at Lee's Chapel/ Williford Cemetery.



She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Wood and husband Larry of Garner, Deborah Hamilton and husband Wesley of Dunn, sons; Stanley Tart, Jr. and wife Kimberly of Kernersville, Anthony Tart and wife Julie of Lebanon, Tennessee; brother, Alfred Elmore of Garner; sister, Iris Sills of Dunn, eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.



The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 pm at Skinner & Smith Funeral Home and other times at the home of Deborah and Wesley Hamilton.



Memorials may be made to the University of Mt. Olive Office of Advancement, Esteline Tart Endowed Scholarship Fund, 634 Henderson St. Mount Olive, NC 28365-9988 or to Lee's Chapel OFWB Church 4948 Plain View Hwy. Dunn, N.C. 28334.