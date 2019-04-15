Fannie Lee Shelton



Raleigh



Fannie Lee Shelton, 77, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, April 12, 2019. Lee was born on December 31, 1941 in Tylertown, MS, to William and Elberta (Ratcliff) Atwood. She graduated from Copiah-Lincoln Junior College in 1962 and moved to Jackson, MS, where she met Roy Shelton. They were married on November 8, 1963.



Along with her husband, Roy, of the home, survivors include: a brother Bill Atwood and wife Barbara of Frankfort, KY; two sons, Bill Shelton and wife, Christa of Austin, TX and Michael Shelton and wife, Kim of Weaverville, NC; a daughter, Connie Shelton Lancaster and husband, Brent of Raleigh; six grandchildren; and other family and friends. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Billye Sue Atwood.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 16th from 11AM - 1PM at Mitchell Funeral Home (7209 Glenwood Ave.), with funeral services to begin at 1PM in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at the Raleigh Memorial Park Mausoleum.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at The Johns Hopkins University.