|
|
Faydean Myers Webster
February 12, 1943 - June 2, 2019
Youngsville, North Carolina
Faydean Myers Webster, 76, of Youngsville, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019.
She is survived by her husband: Leon Webster, daughters: Verna Campbell and Buddy of Burlington, NC, Robin Campbell & Ernest of Burlington, NC, Renee Long & Kenneth of Sanford NC, son: Danny Webster & Emily of Burlington, NC brother: Russell Bennette of Eden, NC, 10 Grandchildren, 5 Great Grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held 2:00 pm, Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 2124 Oak Grove Church Road, Youngsville, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Church.
Visitation will be from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm Thursday at the church.
Arrangements by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.
Published in The News & Observer on June 5, 2019