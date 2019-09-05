Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Neill's Creek Baptist Church
Angier, NC
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Neill's Creek Baptist Church
Angier, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Faye Holloman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Faye B. Holloman


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Faye B. Holloman Obituary
Faye B. Holloman

April 21, 1945 - September 3, 2019

Fuquay-Varina

Faye Bowling B. Holloman, age 74, passed away peacefully in her sleep early Tuesday morning on September 3, 2019. She was born on April 21, 1945 in Harnett County. Faye was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family deeply.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Holloman; parents, William Henry Bowling and Beatrice Holt Bowling; son, Samuel Ray Blalock Jr.; and sister, Mae Ruth Holt Wilson.

She is survived by her daughters, Kim Price and husband, Tim of Willow Spring, Heather Barefoot and husband, Kevin of Benson; her son, Shane Williams of Fuquay-Varina and daughter in law, Lela Blalock of Willow Spring. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Danielle Daniel and husband, Josh, Landis Prince and husband, Dustin, Braxton and Tanner Williams, Savannah and Landon Lowe, Alex and Ambrose Barefoot; great-granddaughter, Presleigh Ardyn Prince and special friend, Betty Emerson and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Saturday, September 7th, 2019 at Neill's Creek Baptist Church in Angier with a visitation to receive family and friends from 1:00-2:00pm with a Memorial Service immediately following at 2:00 pm.

A special thank you to the staff at Emerald Health and Rehab Facility in Lillington for their continued care and love.

Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Faye's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now