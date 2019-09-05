|
Faye B. Holloman
April 21, 1945 - September 3, 2019
Fuquay-Varina
Faye Bowling B. Holloman, age 74, passed away peacefully in her sleep early Tuesday morning on September 3, 2019. She was born on April 21, 1945 in Harnett County. Faye was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family deeply.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Holloman; parents, William Henry Bowling and Beatrice Holt Bowling; son, Samuel Ray Blalock Jr.; and sister, Mae Ruth Holt Wilson.
She is survived by her daughters, Kim Price and husband, Tim of Willow Spring, Heather Barefoot and husband, Kevin of Benson; her son, Shane Williams of Fuquay-Varina and daughter in law, Lela Blalock of Willow Spring. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Danielle Daniel and husband, Josh, Landis Prince and husband, Dustin, Braxton and Tanner Williams, Savannah and Landon Lowe, Alex and Ambrose Barefoot; great-granddaughter, Presleigh Ardyn Prince and special friend, Betty Emerson and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Saturday, September 7th, 2019 at Neill's Creek Baptist Church in Angier with a visitation to receive family and friends from 1:00-2:00pm with a Memorial Service immediately following at 2:00 pm.
A special thank you to the staff at Emerald Health and Rehab Facility in Lillington for their continued care and love.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 5, 2019