Faye Fussell
1935 - 2020
Glenda Faye Barkley Fussell

Octobe 13, 1935 - November 12, 2020

Ayden, North Carolina

Glenda Faye Barkley Fussell was born to James and Annie Boyd (Wahab) Barkley on 13 October 1935 in Rocky Mount, NC. Faye attended Chowan College in Mufreesboro, NC, and later married Kenneth Joseph Fussell on 14 June 1958. After the birth of their only child, Elizabeth Ellen, the family moved to Raleigh, where Faye worked as a top-notch secretary for Pilot Life Insurance Co. and in 1970 became the secretary for Mabel M. Morrison, Academic Dean of St. Mary's College. For 22 years, she served as Administrative Assistant to three of the college presidents.

Faye's stellar work ethic, friendly manner, and fast thinking served her well as she became an invaluable source of solid judgement, inspiration, and strength for all those who knew her.

Faye wasn't all work though, she spent her evenings at home as a partner to Ken, preparing delicious dinners and leaving time for leisure: bowling on Ken's team, hosting cookouts with the neighbors, and their favorite—Sunday drives to look at houses "just for fun." She was a role model and best friend to Ellen and a playmate to the family cats.

Faye and Ken moved back to Rocky Mount in 1992, where she worked as an assistant for Kenan Rand at AG Edwards (now Wells Fargo Advisors). At the brink of retirement, Faye learned the ins and outs of a new industry—proof of her impeccable work ethic and tireless energy.

The love and support between Faye and Ken grew stronger during their retirement. Never stagnate, they kept moving—to Rocky Mount, the Virginia mountains, Hamstead, Greenville, and finally Ayden, NC, where they reconnected with family and formed friendships with neighbors—sources of warm strength and support.

Surviving relatives include: husband, Ken Fussell; daughter, Ellen Fussell Policastro [& her former spouse and current friend, John Policastro]; sister, Gloria Barkley Hallaman Blair and her husband, Garry (nephew, Fred B. Hallaman [his partner, Carol and her children, Epiphany and Noah]; niece, LeAnn Hallaman Liberatore and her husband, Bill); sister, Jennifer Barkley Coleman and her husband, George (nephew, Chase Coleman, his wife, Morgan, and their children, Dash and Cora; nephew, Hunter Coleman and his wife, Montana), and niece, Michelle St. Clair Blethen and her husband, Philip.

Celebration-of-Life services will be safely held (in a large facility, implementing COVID restrictions) Saturday, November 21st, 1:30 pm, at Wilkerson Funeral Home, 2100 E. 5th St., Greenville, NC, with a sermon from family friend and minister Jack Saul of Fancy Gap, VA.

Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Service
01:30 PM
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
2100 East Fifth Street
Greenville, NC 27858
(252) 752-2101
