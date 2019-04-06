Faye Jones Gardner



May 5, 1941 - April 4, 2019



Nashville



Faye Jones Gardner, age 77, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Born in Nash County, NC on May 5, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Leroy Jones and Rella Strickland Jones. She was also preceded in death by sister, Peggy Stallings; and brothers, Carvey Jones and Tommy Jones.



Faye graduated from Nashville High School in 1959 where she was an All-conference basketball player. She was a lifelong member of Corinth Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher and youth leader. Faye was elected to the Nash County Board of Education in 1972 and served for 19 years. She was the first woman elected and the first woman chairperson. Faye was both the founder and a Board Member of Faith Christian Ministries of Nash County that was established in 1984 and continues to witness and serve the surrounding community. From her continued service of over 35 years and through the Lord's guidance and prompting, there have been untold numbers of people whom have been helped both physically and spiritually. She was also a visionary of Corinth Baptist Church Daycare which was established in August of 2016. Faye was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.



Faye leaves behind to cherish her memory, husband of 56 years, C. A. Gardner, Jr.; children: Tracy Ellis and husband, Terry of Nashville, Terry Holt and husband, Shannon of Bear Creek, and Christy Messer and husband, Jackson of Nashville. She is also survived by grandchildren: Carly Price and husband, Jason, Hannah Knox and husband, Taylor, Isaac Holton, Cameron Messer, Caleigh Messer, Brandon Ellis, Gemmi Andrews and husband, Justin, and Madison Ellis; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Mildred Guy and Rachel Carpenter; brothers, Bobby Jones and Robbie Jones; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Corinth Baptist Church, 2883 N. NC 58 Hwy., Nashville, NC 27856 with Rev. Mike Coggin officiating. Burial will follow the service at Forest Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends and relatives on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home.



Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Faith Christian Ministries of Nash County, 245 W. Washington Street, Nashville, NC 27856; Corinth Baptist Church or Corinth Baptist Church Daycare, 2883 N. NC 58 Hwy., Nashville, NC 27856.



Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.