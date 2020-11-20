1/1
Faye Weaver
1936 - 2020
Faye Weaver
November 15, 2020
Durham, North Carolina - DURHAM – B. Faye Weaver, age 84, died on November 15, 2020 at Croasdaile Village. She was born on May 7, 1936 to Joseph Weaver and Maxine Harris Weaver.
Faye was born and raised in Durham, NC. She graduated from Durham High School Class of 1954 and later graduated from Elon University Class of 1958. After college, she began her career teaching school in Virginia Beach, VA. Her father Joseph started Weaver's Jewelers in the late 1920's. Faye returned to Durham and ran the family business for thirty years before retiring.
Faye is survived by her husband Stanley Muse and two sisters: Linda Weaver Scott and husband Artie, Nancy Weaver Hamilton and husband Jack as well as numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. Faye was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Jeanne Weaver Robbins and Anne Weaver Moore.
A graveside service was held at Maplewood Cemetery in section 16 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM.
The family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com – select obituaries.


Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 20, 2020.
