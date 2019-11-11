Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
(919) 828-4311
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Hayes Barton United Methodist Church
2209 Fairview Road
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Graveside service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Providence Baptist Church Cemetery
Hickory, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Faye Eury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Faye Y. Eury


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Faye Y. Eury Obituary
Alice Faye Young Eury

August 20, 1937 - November 6, 2019

Raleigh

Alice Faye Young Eury, 82, of Raleigh, NC, passed on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

Faye was born to Forney Young, Sr. and Alma Huffman Young, August 20, 1937, in Catawba County, NC. She graduated from Fred T. Foard High School in 1955 and received a One Year Business Degree from Woman's College (now UNC-Greensboro) in 1956. She married Lynn W. Eury in 1959, and they lived in Raleigh, NC. Together they raised three daughters.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Lynn W. Eury, two daughters, Beth Eury Davis (Steve) and Leigh Eury, and grandson, Jack Davis. She also leaves to cherish her memory sister, Linda Young Whitener (Gary), and brother, F. Fitzhugh Young Jr. (Wanda) and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by parents, Forney Young Sr. and Alma Huffman Young; daughter, Faith Eury; and sister, Neoma Young Pressley.

Faye was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Faye worked at Carolina Power & Light Company before dedicating herself to home, family, church and community. She was a long-time member of Hayes Barton United Methodist Church where she was a member of the United Methodist Women and taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She was active in her community and her daughters' schools. She was a talented and accomplished seamstress. Faye was President of the Glen Forest Garden Club and the Olde Raleigh Garden Club. She was a docent at the NC Museum of History and gave tours there for many years. Faye received a service award from the Professional Engineers of NC for her work supporting engineering scholarships. Scholarships were established in her honor at Fred T. Foard High School and UNC-Greensboro.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 16th at 2:00 pm at Hayes Barton United Methodist Church. A reception will follow the service at the church. Rev. Rick Clayton will officiate the service.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 17 at 2:00 pm at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery in Hickory, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Eury Family Endowment for Local Missions; paid to Hayes Barton UMC: Hayes Barton United Methodist Church, 2209 Fairview Road Raleigh, NC 27608; or the Faye Young Eury Scholarship Endowment; paid to UNCG Excellence Foundation, Advancement Services, UNCG P.O. Box 26170 Greensboro, NC 27402-6170.

The family would also like to thank her caregivers at Brighton Gardens.

Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's St., Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Faye's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -