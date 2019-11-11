|
|
Alice Faye Young Eury
August 20, 1937 - November 6, 2019
Raleigh
Alice Faye Young Eury, 82, of Raleigh, NC, passed on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.
Faye was born to Forney Young, Sr. and Alma Huffman Young, August 20, 1937, in Catawba County, NC. She graduated from Fred T. Foard High School in 1955 and received a One Year Business Degree from Woman's College (now UNC-Greensboro) in 1956. She married Lynn W. Eury in 1959, and they lived in Raleigh, NC. Together they raised three daughters.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Lynn W. Eury, two daughters, Beth Eury Davis (Steve) and Leigh Eury, and grandson, Jack Davis. She also leaves to cherish her memory sister, Linda Young Whitener (Gary), and brother, F. Fitzhugh Young Jr. (Wanda) and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by parents, Forney Young Sr. and Alma Huffman Young; daughter, Faith Eury; and sister, Neoma Young Pressley.
Faye was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Faye worked at Carolina Power & Light Company before dedicating herself to home, family, church and community. She was a long-time member of Hayes Barton United Methodist Church where she was a member of the United Methodist Women and taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She was active in her community and her daughters' schools. She was a talented and accomplished seamstress. Faye was President of the Glen Forest Garden Club and the Olde Raleigh Garden Club. She was a docent at the NC Museum of History and gave tours there for many years. Faye received a service award from the Professional Engineers of NC for her work supporting engineering scholarships. Scholarships were established in her honor at Fred T. Foard High School and UNC-Greensboro.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 16th at 2:00 pm at Hayes Barton United Methodist Church. A reception will follow the service at the church. Rev. Rick Clayton will officiate the service.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, November 17 at 2:00 pm at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery in Hickory, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Eury Family Endowment for Local Missions; paid to Hayes Barton UMC: Hayes Barton United Methodist Church, 2209 Fairview Road Raleigh, NC 27608; or the Faye Young Eury Scholarship Endowment; paid to UNCG Excellence Foundation, Advancement Services, UNCG P.O. Box 26170 Greensboro, NC 27402-6170.
The family would also like to thank her caregivers at Brighton Gardens.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's St., Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019