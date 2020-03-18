|
|
Felix Graham Sherron, III
July 31, 1968 - March 15, 2020
NORFOLK
Felix Graham Sherron III, born July 31st, 1968 in Raleigh, NC; passed away March 15th, 2020 in Norfolk, VA of a boating accident.
Graham was preceded in death by his father F. Graham Sherron Jr, and mother Edith Sherron, and brother Wesley Sherron.
Graham is survived by wife Courtney Sherron, his son Jordan Cooper, and two stepchildren Eli and Jane Podesta, and many friends who he would consider family.
Graham attended Broughton High School in Raleigh, NC. Upon finishing he proudly served 4 years in the U.S. NAVY (Electrician's Mate) onboard the USS Coral Sea (CV-43), 17 years at AMSEC LLC and 11 years at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center; Engineering Department as an Electrical Engineering Technician, Assessment Director, Project Support Engineer, and as a NAVSEA Certified Elevator Assessor.
Anyone that knew Graham could attest to his unconditional love of friends and family, his passion and integrity for all that he did, his love of music, and his never-ending devotion to help others. Graham was a man of wisdom and focus, prophetic in his words, and precise in his desires. He was the epidemy of the word love. A natural leader, teacher, and coach, Graham dedicated himself to raising his children to be authentic, respectful individuals. He shared his love of nature with the people that surrounded him. Even though Graham had a small family growing up, he built one of the largest families you could ever imagine placing others before himself while continuously shining his light on the world.
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to International Child Fund or IBMA Bluegrass Trust Fund.
Due to current social circumstances we are not able to gather and celebrate Graham as we would wish. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future as soon as we are able to come together.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.candfservices.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 18, 2020