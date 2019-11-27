Home

Felton Gay

H. Felton (Trey) Gay III

Nov 27, 1969 - Feb 18, 2014

"I will honour Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year. I will live in the Past, the Present, and the Future. The Spirits of all Three shall strive within me..."

"And it was always said of him, that he knew how to keep Christmas well." –Charles Dickens

Honoring the generous Heart of our Family on his 50th Birthday, the holidays, & Always

All Our Love,

Your Sis Jen, Mom (Judy) & Dad (Herb)
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 27, 2019
