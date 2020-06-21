Ferd Henry Moran
Cary
Ferd Henry Moran, age 84, of Cary, NC passed away on May 25, 2020. Ferd was born in Washington, D.C. on July 12, 1935.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joyce L Moran of Four Oaks, NC, brother John Moran of Chester, MD, son Brett Moran (wife Vicki) and daughter Amy Lane (husband George). He had 7 grandchildren Hunter Moran, Meredith Snavely (husband Drew), Olivia Moran, Logan Moran, Carson Lane, Caroline Lane and Jackson Lane.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ferdinand and Lillian Moran, brothers Robert Moran and George Moran.
Ferd grew up in Washington D.C. and graduated from Davis and Elkins College and the University of Denver, Colorado. He also served in the Air Force for 4 years and was employed with IBM for over 30 years. Ferd lived with his family in Cary, NC for 52 years and was involved with the Lion's club and led several Appalachian Service Project teams with White Plains United Methodist Church. He enjoyed writing letters to the editor and poetry in the local town paper.
Ferd will be remembered as having a great sense of humor and a friend to many. He was a wonderful husband and father and the best cheerleader for his children during sporting events. His family will miss him dearly.
Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, a visitation will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, his family requests memorial donations be made for the Appalachian Service Project (ASP) group at Plains United Methodist Church. Donations can be made online at http://wpumc.com/resources/financial/online-giving/ or sent to: White Plains United Methodist Church, 313 SE Maynard Road, Cary NC 27511. Memo line: Ferd Moran/ASP
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 21, 2020.