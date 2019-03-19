Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home
401 N. Ennis Street
Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
(919) 552-4171
Resources
More Obituaries for Fern Muse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fern Elieene Muse

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Fern Elieene Muse Obituary
Fern Eileene Muse

April 3, 1929 - March 16, 2019

Fuquay-Varina

Fern Eileene Muse, age 89, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 401 North Ennis Street, Fuquay-Varina. Family will receive friends following the service. Entombment will be held at Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park, Clearwater, FL next to her beloved husband Edward.

She is survived by two sons, Jim and wife, Karen of Raleigh, and Gary and wife, Elaine of Springfield, OH; four grandchildren, whom she loved dearly: David, Colleen, Joel, Ben and extended beloved family of Gary and Elaine.

Online condolences may be left at thomasfuneral.com. Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now