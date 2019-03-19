|
|
Fern Eileene Muse
April 3, 1929 - March 16, 2019
Fuquay-Varina
Fern Eileene Muse, age 89, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 401 North Ennis Street, Fuquay-Varina. Family will receive friends following the service. Entombment will be held at Sylvan Abbey Memorial Park, Clearwater, FL next to her beloved husband Edward.
She is survived by two sons, Jim and wife, Karen of Raleigh, and Gary and wife, Elaine of Springfield, OH; four grandchildren, whom she loved dearly: David, Colleen, Joel, Ben and extended beloved family of Gary and Elaine.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 19, 2019