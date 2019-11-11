|
|
Flora McDonald Dean
December 14, 1926-November 8, 2019
Raleigh
Flora McDonald Dean, 92, a longtime resident of Raleigh, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at Rex Hospital in Raleigh.
Flora was a native of Harnett County and the daughter of the late Arthur Allen McDonald and Mary Elizabeth Reade. She was an active member of Westover United Methodist Church in Raleigh and many civic organizations. She retired from teaching to raise her family.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Knotts Grove Church Cemetery in Oxford by Rev. Sung Min Moy.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Westover United Methodist Church. A visitation will also be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 12:30 to 1:30 PM at Eakes Funeral Home in Oxford.
Surviving are a daughter, Julia Dean Wrubleuski (Mike)of Cary, two sons, Fred McDonald Dean (Cindy) of Raleigh and Allen Hayes Dean (Julie) of Modoc, S.C., grandchildren, Morgan Pitchford, Charlotte Warren, Rebecca Dean, Adam Dean and Alex Dean, great-grandchildren , Zolten Azzam, Myles Warren and Ryker Warren.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to Westover United Methodist Church, 300 Powell Dr., Raleigh, NC 27607.
Online condolences can be made to www.eakesfuneralhome.com Select obits.
Eakes Funeral Home in Oxford is assisting the Dean Family.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 11, 2019