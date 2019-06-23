Jane Winston Witherspoon



April 2, 1928 - June 18, 2019



Raleigh



Jane Winston Witherspoon died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, June 18th,2019 surrounded by friends and family. She was born on August 2nd, 1928 to the late Robert Watson Winston, Jr. and Anne McKimmon Winston in Raleigh, North Carolina, where she spent most of her childhood years.



Jane graduated from Ravenscroft and attended St Mary's School. She made her debut in 1946. She met and married her husband of 62 years, the late Henry Kollock "HK" Witherspoon, Jr., also of Raleigh. Shortly after their marriage, they moved to Jacksonville, Florida and together they raised their beautiful daughter, Anne Witherspoon Beard. Jane was an elegant lady who loved the Lord, her family, friends, UNC and tradition. Above all else, Jane was a cornerstone to her family and friends. She was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Jacksonville for 70 years, a sustaining member of The National Society of Colonial Dames of Florida, and a member of the Florida Yacht Club. As a dedicated member of The Ram's Club at UNC, she looked forward to watching her Tarheels and always flew her Carolina flag on game day.



Jane is survived by her daughter Anne and husband Franklin Russell Beard, grandsons Franklin Russell Beard, Jr. and wife Marcela Sardi Beard, Cameron Winston Beard and her great-grandchildren Franklin Russell Beard III, William Henry Beard and Virginia Sardi Beard. Jane is also survived by her beloved brother Charles McKimmon Winston and his wife Flo Barclay Winston and loving nieces and nephews, Marion Winston, Charles Winston and wife Jenny Nims Winston, Bob Winston and wife Tracy Simms Winston. She was predeceased by her closest friend and brother, James Horner Winston last September. Known as "Mam" and "Mimi" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she lit up any room she entered with her grace and charm. She will be dearly missed.



A special debt of gratitude is extended to Jane's loving caregivers Barbara, Gwen and Remy and the Visiting Angels organization. Their love and attention for Jane filled her last years with true companionship and comfort.



A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 4129 Oxford Avenue, Jacksonville, Florida followed by a reception in its Leatherbury Hall. A private burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church or the Humane Society.