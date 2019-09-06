Home

Florence Hansen


1936 - 2019
Florence Hansen Obituary
Florence Elaine Hansen

February 8, 1936-September 4, 2019

Cary

Florence Elaine Hansen, 83, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Wake Med Hospital holding the hand of her dearly beloved husband of 63 years, Harry. Along with her loving husband, she is survived by her brother, William Tarnelli, daughter Dawn (Mike) Spano and son, Harry (Kristine) Hansen, and dear grandchildren, Carly (Frank) Giammona, Mikey (Savannah) Spano, Alyssa, Robbie, and Joey Hansen, and cherished great grandchildren, Brianna Morrison, Grayson and Ally Giammona, and Jack and Claire Spano. Funeral services will be Friday, September 6, 2019 at 3 pm with visitation just before the service at 2 pm. Services will be held at Brown -Wynne Funeral Home in Cary, North Carolina. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 or transitionslifecare.org/donate.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 6, 2019
