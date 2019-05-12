Florence I. Johnson



Pittsboro



Florence Inez Johnson, age 83, passed away in her home at Galloway Ridge at Fearrington, Pittsboro, North Carolina, on April 30, 2019.



She was known in the community for her watercolor paintings of barns and the Outer Banks. She always loved to draw but it wasn't until retirement that painting became a large part of her life.



Florence had a 31 year career in education. After graduation from the University of Illinois and later a Master's degree from Concordia University, she taught elementary grades K-6. From teaching she went to the principalship and ended her career as Assistant Superintendent of Schools, Elmhurst, Illinois Community Unit School District 205.



Volunteer work included the United Way board, Elmhurst Hospital Advisory Committee, UNC Hospital neonatal unit and various committees at her home community, Galloway Ridge.



Florence and spouse Cliff (Earl Clifford Johnson, Jr.) had a collaborative and caring relationship for over 60 years. It was based on mutual support and a deep love for each other.



She is survived by two sons, Mark Robert Johnson of Chicago, Illinois, and Garrett Paul Johnson, retired US Army colonel, of Greenville, South Carolina. Dear to her is Rebecca Johnson, spouse of Garrett.



A memorial will be held at a later date. Remembrances may be sent to the ovarian cancer unit of the University of North Carolina Linenberg Cancer Hospital. Published in The News & Observer on May 12, 2019