|
|
Floyd D. Surles
Zebulon
Floyd Darden Surles, 88, formerly of Raleigh and Wake Forest, passed away Thursday morning, January 2, 2020. Mr. Surles was born in Harnett County, the son of the late Katie Darden Surles and Floyd E. Surles. He was married to Velma Reed Surles who preceded him in death and was retired from Nationwide Insurance Company as a manager after 34 years of service. After his retirement, he and his wife, Velma, enjoyed traveling and square dancing. He was a veteran of the US Air Force serving during the Korean War Era and was a former member of the Nationwide Retirees Club, the Esquire Club and the Elks Lodge.
Funeral services will be held at 2 o'clock Sunday afternoon, January 5, 2020 at Temple Baptist Church, 1417 Clifton Street, Raleigh, NC 27604. Entombment will follow in Pine Forest Memorial Gardens in Wake Forest.
Mr. Surles is survived by his daughter, Diana S. Jones and husband, Robert, of Zebulon; son, James Floyd Surles and wife, Nell Ann, of Wendell; sister, Ella S. Taylor, of Solomons, MD; grandchildren, Joseph Harris, Wesley Harris, Lee Jones and wife, Erin, Matthew Jones and wife, Rachel, and Tyler Jones and wife, Spencer; great-grandchildren, Riley Jones, Luke Jones, Wyatt Jones, Parker Jones, and Katie Surles; son-in-law, Phil Harris. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Catherine Surles Harris.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , Multiple Myoloma Research, 8300 Health Park Suite 10, Raleigh, NC 27615 or to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P. O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515.
Friends may visit with the family from 1-2 prior to the service on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Temple Baptist Church.
A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 405 S. Main St., Wake Forest. (919) 556-5811
www.brightfunerals.com
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 3, 2020