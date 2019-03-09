Floyd Woodrow Wooten



April 19, 1926 – March 7, 2019



Tarboro



Floyd Woodrow Wooten, age 92 passed away at Vidant Edgecombe Hospital in Tarboro, NC on Thursday, March 7, 2019.



He loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, his family and country. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.



Floyd was a simple, loving, humble, kind, and hardworking man. He was employed with the N.C. Dept. of Transportation for 44 years before retiring in 1991. He lived in Rich Square from 1959-2015 when he relocated with his wife to the Fountains at the Albemarle in Tarboro.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Thomas and Mollie Rebecca Jefferson Wooten; sisters, Vivian Dudderar, Lucy Gay, Rosa Walters, Frances Webb, Mamie Barnes, and Marie Wooten; brothers, Irving and Thomas Wooten.



He is survived by his loving family, his wife of 65, years Doris Taylor Wooten; son, Kenneth R. Wooten and wife, Jane of New Bern, NC; and daughter, Teresa Mason and husband, Mike of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren, Renee Wooten Kettner (Jennifer) of Cape Carteret, NC; Brad Wooten (Tiffany) of Orlando, FL; Justin Wooten (Paige) of Hilton Head, SC; Brittany Candela (David) of Wilmington, NC; Kayla Grinnell (Spencer), and Mollie Giunta (Steven) both of Raleigh, NC. He also had 8 great grandchildren and two step great-grandchildren.



The family will receive friends at Carlisle Funeral Home, 701 Hospital Dr., Tarboro, NC, Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm. A service will be held Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Rich Square Baptist Church, 116 W. Jackson St., Rich Square, NC with the Reverend Robert Rogers officiating. The Internment will follow at Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Rich Square, NC. Afterwards the family will receive friends at the church.



The family gratefully acknowledges the caring and loving staff at the Fountains at the Albemarle and the doctors, nurses, and staff at Vidant Edgecombe Hospital for the loving palliative care.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Alois Society, at or to Rich Square Baptist Church, PO Box 589, Rich Square, NC 27869.



Arrangements are by Carlisle Funeral Home of Tarboro, NC.