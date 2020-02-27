|
Foy Wray Dewar Cotton
Fuquay-Varina
Foy Wray Cotton (nee Dewar), died February 24, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Wake Chapel Memorial Gardens, 905 Wake Chapel Road. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home Chapel, 401 North Ennis Street, Fuquay-Varina.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rufus Utley Cotton, her parents and two siblings. She is survived by her children, Drusilla Williams (Stan), Calvin Cotton (Debbie) and Karlynn Cobo (Gerardo). Her grandchildren include Claudia Williams Lee (Kevin), Michael Williams (Christine), Francisco Cobo (Alexandra), Daniel Cobo and Alexandra Cotton (fiancé William Moore). She also is survived by her brother James Dewar (Phyllis) and sister-in-law, Anne Dewar.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 27, 2020