Frances Hayes Adams
July 4, 1934 - December 21, 2019
Angier
Frances Hayes Adams, 85, went home to be with her Savior on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Born in Granville County and raised in Harnett County, she was the third of five daughters born to the late Willie Lee Hayes and Rosa Lee Phillips Hayes. She was a graduate of Lafayette High School and enjoyed being a member of Chalybeate Springs Baptist Church where she often volunteered for many events. Always the gracious and caring wife, mother, grandma, MeMa, sister, and friend, she always had a kind word and sweet smile for anyone in need.
She was preceded in death by her adoring husband of 57 years, C.C. "Billy" Adams, Jr and sisters Clara Ellis and Gladys Woodward. She is survived by her daughters, Del A. Smith of Angier, and Susan G. Adams and Lisa Zimmerman of Garner; grandchildren, Christy (Smith) Sutton and husband, Chris of Greenville, Bret S. Smith of Morrisville, and Luke Zimmerman, and great-grandchildren Marissa Sutton and Emmitt Sutton; sisters, Hazel Matthews and Ernestine Sears and husband Carson, and many precious nieces and nephews.
The family will receive loved ones on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 10-10:45 am at Chalybeate Springs Baptist Church, and funeral services beginning at 11:00 AM at Chalybeate Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Joe Cockrell officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeside Memorial Gardens. The family wishes to thank the many friends for the outpouring of love and prayers during this time of loss. They are especially grateful to Senior Helpers Susan Stephens and Christy Bilberry and Transitions Life Care Tonya Scott and Dr. Valorie Bogue. Flowers are appreciated, or donations may be made to the Dementia Alliance of NC, Raleigh, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 23, 2019