Frances Russell Wilkins Anderson

Feb.17,1932 - June 5, 2019

Ozark , Alabama

Frances was a native of North Carolina ,born in Wilmington NC, and raided in Kinston at Kennedy Home..she was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, she is survived by her twin sister Doris Saunders Wilkins, lots of nieces and nephews, and many friends in Raleigh and extended area of NC. No services will be held, but

in memory donations be made to Kennedy Home, 2557 Cedar Lane, Kinston NC 28504
Published in The News & Observer on June 17, 2019
