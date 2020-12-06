Frances Andrews

November 23, 2020

Raleigh, North Carolina - Elizabeth Frances Lister Andrews, 103, passed away on November 23, 2020 at Springmoor Life Care Retirement Community. Frances was born in Elizabeth City, NC where she met and married B. Gordon Andrews, who preceded her in death in 2013. They moved to Arlington, Va where they lived for 47 years and raised their three children. They retired to Springmoor in 1998.

Frances is survived by her children Cindy Andrews Humphrey, Nancy Andrews Deering and Ron Andrews. She is also survived by her grandchildren Kara Humphrey Sides, Kimberly Deering Greene, Blair Humphrey McGarry, Joshua Andrews and Cole Andrews. Her great grandchildren Harrison McGarry, William Greene, Landon McGarry and twins Annie and Jack Greene.

Due to Covid, no services are planned at this time. She will be interred with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Springmoor LifeCare Endowment Fund.





