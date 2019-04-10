Home

Frances Carter

Frances Carter Obituary
Frances Winters Carter

September 23, 1941 - December 10, 2018

Rockville, MD

A Raleigh native, Frances Ann Winters Carter, was born September 23, 1941. Fran was the eldest child of John Wesley and Marie Montague Winters. In 1960, Fran married Ronald Carter of Homestead, PA and they had two children, Courtney and Cameron. They later divorced, but remained close friends. In 1986, Fran relocated to Marietta, GA. On December 10, 2018, Fran lost her courageous battle against COPD, metatstic cancer, and dementia. At the time of her death she was residing with her daughter and son-in-law in Rockville, MD. Fran is survived by her daughter, Courtney Gunter (Winston); her son, Cameron Carter; her grandson, Devon Gunter; her sisters, Donna Winters LaRoche and Naomi Winters; and her nephew, Raleigh F. LaRoche III.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 10, 2019
