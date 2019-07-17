Frances Eakes Etheridge



January 3, 1924 – July 16, 2019



Raleigh



Frances Eakes Etheridge, age 95, of The Oaks at Whitaker Glen, died peacefully on July 16, 2019 at home.



A native of Pitt County, she was the oldest child of Allie David Eakes and Carrie Frazier Eakes. She graduated from Stokes High School as Valedictorian of her class and attended East Carolina University, where she graduated Summa Cum Laude.



Frances' career included several years of teaching Home Economics and Science, then taught kindergarten at White Memorial Presbyterian Weekday School for 27 years and was delighted in the growth and accomplishment of each child. She was inducted into the Delta Kappa Gamma International Society-Gamma Theta Chapter (professional Honor Society for women educators).



Frances lived a life rich in love, faith, and friendship. In 1947, she married the love of her life, Jeff David Etheridge, Sr. who passed away in 2006. They had 59 wonderful years together and they served the Lord while raising two sons.



She was a devoted member of Hayes Barton Baptist Church where she served in many capacities including membership secretary, bereavement committee, and greeter. She was also a member and president of Modern Lydia and TMT classes and loved sharing in that capacity.



She is survived by her sons, Douglas and wife Dianne, Jeff Etheridge Jr. and wife Tammy; five grandchildren, David, Carmen, Brian, Brooke and Shaun; and 6 great grand-children, Reynolds, Hayes, Hannah, Grant, McClain and Ryleigh. She is also survived by two sisters, Foy Warren and Janet Eakes.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Jeff David Etheridge, Sr. and brother, William Eakes.



The family will receive friends at Hayes Barton Baptist Church on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 10:00 am – 11:00 am, funeral service to follow at 11:00 am. A private graveside service will be held for the family afterwards.



Viewing hours will be on Thursday, July 18th from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's St., Raleigh.



The family would like to thank all the friends and relatives who continued to visit, write, and call Frances in her later years. A special thank you to all the staff at The Oaks at Whitaker Glen, Transitions LifeCare nurses and caregivers, Lina and Bonita.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Bereavement Committee at Hayes Barton Baptist Church, 1800 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27608. Published in The News & Observer on July 17, 2019