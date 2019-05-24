Frances Drane Inglis



March 17, 1929 - May 20, 2019



Edenton



Frances D. Inglis of Edenton, NC died at her home May 20, 2019 surrounded by family. She was much loved by her family and community.



Frances was born to the Rev. Frederick Drane and Rebecca Wood Drane March 17, 1929. Her young life was at the family home, the Homestead, where she passed away. She grew up in Monroe NC where her father was rector of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Frances's early education was in Monroe followed by St. Mary's School in Raleigh, UNC Chapel Hill, and Union Theological Seminary.



Frances' life was deeply rooted in the love of God and the Episcopal Church. Frances married David Ross Inglis and came home to Edenton and Chowan County where they raised their children and immersed themselves in the community.



Frances was a respectful, sincere, and humble person with a love for the natural and spiritual world and a reverence for all of God's creation. She was an attentive servant leader who strove to nurture stewardship in others. She loved the water, was a strong and graceful swimmer and loved to sail from an early age. Frances believed in sharing; through her love for the water she taught children to swim in the Yeopim River and at Nags Head; through her love for gardening she taught legions of volunteer weeders at the Cupola House gardens. Frances was creative. She enriched her life for decades as an accomplished potter and enriched the lives of others with things she made.



Frances worked for justice and equality for all. She was appointed by the Town to the board of Social Services and integrated it. Years later, appointed to the board of the Community Foundation, she also integrated that Board. She was a founding member of Edenton's Racial Reconciliation Group.



Frances served on many governing boards, including The Cupola House Association, Watermark Crafts Cooperative, Nags Head Woods, Roanoke Island Historical Association, the Vestry of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, the Food Pantry, Edenton Historical Commission, NC Historical Commission, NC Environmental Defense Fund, Somerset Place Foundation, and many more.



Frances was further recognized for leadership in being the first woman appointed Senior Warden at St. Paul's Episcopal Church and in serving several terms as Chair of the Democratic Women of Chowan County. Twice she was invited and gave the MLK Day address. Her effectiveness is exemplified in her accomplishment of the compilation of a book by committee, Edenton in Words and Pictures.



She was a devoted wife and a loving mother. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 52 years, Ross and is survived by children, Susan, and her children Ripley, and Alice and her wife Cathy; Robert and his wife Alison and their daughters Maya and her partner Silvio and Ashleigh; Frederick and his wife Jeannie and their daughters Ollie and her partner Brant, and Hazel. She is also survived by her sister Rebecca Drane Warren, and her children Brabble, Rebecca, and Caroline and their families.



The funeral will be held on Saturday, May 25, at 11am at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Edenton, NC.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations could be made to the .



Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com. Published in The News & Observer on May 24, 2019