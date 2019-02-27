Frances



Joyner Massey



Hampstead



Frances Joyner Massey, 92, of Arbor Landing at Hampstead, passed away on February 26, 2019. Frances was born on August 16, 1926 in Nash County to the late Clifton Joyner and Pearl Pridgen Joyner. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Massy; sister, Hazel Elizabeth Harris; brother, Clifton Homer "Ted" Joyner; and sister-in-law, Peggy Joyner.



Frances worked at the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles. She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School classes and worked with the Girls Auxiliary. She was also a Brownie Scout leader for many years. Frances was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend.



She is survived by her daughter, Faye Laverne Massey Thornton, of Wilmington; grandchildren, Cynthia Thornton Maddox (Matt), and James Malcolm Thornton III (Laura), all of Wilmington; great-grandchild, Caleb Thornton Maddox; sister, Julie Joyner Duke; brother-in-law, Earl Harris; and by many nieces and nephews that have been a big part of her life.



Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11 am in the Mausoleum Chapel of Raleigh Memorial Park. A reception will follow to celebrate Frances's life at Mitchell Funeral Home.



The family would like to extend their appreciation to Frances's caregivers at Magnolia Glen in Raleigh and Arbor Landing in Hampstead. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to .



Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 27, 2019